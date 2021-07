Former Bulldogs officially sent off future Bulldogs Tuesday night in downtown Kosciusko.

The Attala and Holmes County chapter of the Mississippi State University Alumni Association held a send off party at Barrister’s Hall on the square.

High school and junior college students that will be attending MSU in the fall were invited to attend and meet MSU alumni that live in Attala and Holmes Counties.

For information on the Mississippi State Alumni Association, visit www.alumni.msstate.edu.