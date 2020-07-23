Home » Local » Photos: new playground equipment at Jason Niles Park Photos: new playground equipment at Jason Niles Park Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest E-Mail Posted on July 23, 2020 by Breck Riley New playground equipment has been installed at Jason Niles Park. The equipment includes new swings, slides, and a balance beam. It’s located on the northern side of the park near the pavilion. Audio: Mayor Jimmy Cockroft https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Mayor-on-Playground-Equipment.mp3