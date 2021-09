News signs have gone up in parks around the city of Kosciusko.

Each city park now has a sign listing the park rules that were recently set by the city’s board of aldermen.

Additionally, Hugh Ellard park has signs that will be help visitors to the park find places to eat and shop.

The signs are located on all the baseball/softball fields in the park and contain a QR code that will send visitors to a website listed with names and locations of local restaurants and businesses.