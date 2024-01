Photos: PDS announces 2nd Quarter and 1st Semester Administrator’s List and Honor Roll

Presbyterian Day School would like to recognize the following students for their hard work…

2nd QUARTER Administrator’s List (All A’s)

First Grade – Jonah Burden, Charlie Burrell, Maddox Chunn, Vol Eaton, Thea Higgins, Jackson Jenkins, Bartley Nichols

Second Grade – Annaleigh Bingham, Journey Cummins, Merritt Kelley, Sway McElwain, Leah McLellan, Ann Harper Richardson, Bentley Sanders, Andrew Smith

Third Grade – Ella Burden, Hollie McLellan, Kody Perry, Ellison Snuggs, Wells Taylor, Jessa Tucker

Fourth Grade – Mary Kellum Ables, Colston Carpenter, Rhett Eaton, Harper Griffin, Eleanor Higgins, Charlie Lawrence, Luke Middleton, William O’Daniel, Madison Rodgers, Bailey Stroup

Fifth Grade – Emma Landrum, Thomas Middleton, Carson Myles, Laney Rea, Jack Richardson, Miah Steve, Hazel Warrington, Barbara Withers

2nd QUARTER Honor Roll (A’s and B’s)

First Grade – Beau Griffin, Eleanor McCool, Blaze McElwain, Annora Nail, Nathan Steele, Hank Taylor

Second Grade – Hazel Pettit

Third Grade – Swayze Carpenter, Taten Clark, Emerson Moore, Samuel Myers

Fourth Grade – Willow Fox, Parker Richardson, Tate Taylor, Sarah Withers

Fifth Grade – Haylee Sanders, Caleb Walters

Sixth Grade – Rylie Busbea, Colton Sisson

1st SEMESTER Administrator’s List (All A’s)

First Grade – Jonah Burden, Charlie Burrell, Maddox Chunn, Vol Eaton, Beau Griffin, Thea Higgins, Jackson Jenkins, Eleanor McCool, Bartley Nichols

Second Grade – Annaleigh Bingham, Journey Cummins, Merritt Kelley, Sway McElwain, Leah McLellan, Hazel Pettit, Ann Harper Richardson, Bentley Sanders, Andrew Smith

Third Grade – Ella Burden, Hollie McLellan, Kody Perry, Ellison Snuggs, Wells Taylor, Jessa Tucker

Fourth Grade – Mary Kellum Ables, Colston Carpenter, Harper Griffin, Eleanor Higgins, Charlie Lawrence, Luke Middleton, Parker Richardson, Madison Rodgers, Bailey Stroup

Fifth Grade – Emma Landrum, Thomas Middleton, Carson Myles, Laney Rea, Jack Richardson, Haylee Sanders, Miah Steve, Hazel Warrington, Barbara Withers

1st SEMESTER Honor Roll (A’s and B’s)

First Grade – Blaze McElwain, Annora Nail, Nathan Steele, Hank Taylor, Khloe Thrash

Second Grade – Isaiah McClure

Third Grade – Swayze Carpenter, Taten Clark, Emerson Moore, Samuel Myers

Fourth Grade – Rhett Eaton, Willow Fox, William O’Daniel, Tate Taylor, Sarah Withers

Fifth Grade – Caleb Walters

Sixth Grade – Rylie Busbea, Aubrey Davidson, Rhett Moudy, Colton Sisson