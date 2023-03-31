HomeAttalaPhotos: PDS announces honor roll students

Photos: PDS announces honor roll students

by

Presbyterian Day School would like to recognize the following students for their hard work…

1st   Quarter Administrator’s List (All A’s)

Annaleigh Bingham, Maclynn Cain, Journey Cummins, Merritt Kelley, Sway McElwain, Leah McLellan, Hazel Pettit, Ann Harper Richardson, Maloree Vandevender, Ella Burden, Swayze Carpenter, Taten Clark, Luke Holdiness, Hollie McLellan, Kody Perry, Ainsley Rodgers, Ellison Snuggs, Wells Taylor, Jessa Tucker, Mary Kellum Ables, Colston Carpenter, Willow Fox, Harper Griffin, Eleanor Higgins, Luke Middleton, Parker Richardson, Madison Rodgers, Sarah Withers, Matthew Holdiness, Thomas Middleton, Carson Myles, Laney Rea, Jack Richardson, and Miah Steve

 

1st Quarter  Honor Roll (A’s and B’s)

Isaiah McClure, Andrew Smith, Emerson Moore, Samuel Myers, Sophia Nguyen, Stafford Upchurch, Mavery Williams, Rhett Eaton, Charlie Lawrence, Rosie Pee, Bailey Stroup, Tate Taylor, Max Ward, Emma Landrum, Hazel Warrington, Caleb Walters, Rylie Busbea, Rhett Moudy, Max Nguyen, Bentley Nickless, Rhodes Develin, Rob Eaton, Addy Pee, and Aaron Sims

 

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Several Career-Tech students win first place at state competition

Choctaw Indian Fair announces 2023 entertainment lineup

Photos: MBCI Fire Departments donate items for tornado victims

Photo: Kosciusko Attala Career-Tech Center announces Star Students

McAdams Announces 3rd Nine Weeks Honor Roll

Ethel High School announces 3rd nine weeks Honor Roll