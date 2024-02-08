Photos: PDS announces winners of Reading Fair

Winners of the PDS Reading Fair have been announced.

First and second place winners will advance to the MAIS District Fair that will be held in Greenwood, MS at Pillow Academy on March 6.

1st Place Awards – Fiction

4th Grade – Eleanor Higgins

5th Grade – Barbara Withers

6th Grade – Colton Sisson

1st Place Awards – Non-Fiction

4th Grade – Charlie Lawrence

5th Grade – Jack Richardson

6th Grade – Rhett Moudy

2nd Place Awards – Fiction

4th Grade – Harper Griffin

5th Grade – Laney Rea

6th Grade – Rylie Busbea

2nd Place Awards – Non-Fiction

4th Grade – Parker Richardson

5th Grade – Carson Myles

6th Grade – Benten Breazeale