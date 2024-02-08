Photos: PDS announces winners of Reading Fair

Winners of the PDS Reading Fair have been announced.
First and second place winners will advance to the MAIS District Fair that will be held in Greenwood, MS at Pillow Academy on March 6.
1st Place Awards – Fiction
4th Grade – Eleanor Higgins
5th Grade – Barbara Withers
6th Grade – Colton Sisson
1st Place Awards – Non-Fiction
4th Grade – Charlie Lawrence
5th Grade – Jack Richardson
6th Grade – Rhett Moudy
2nd Place Awards – Fiction
4th Grade – Harper Griffin
5th Grade – Laney Rea
6th Grade – Rylie Busbea
2nd Place Awards – Non-Fiction
4th Grade – Parker Richardson
5th Grade – Carson Myles
6th Grade – Benten Breazeale