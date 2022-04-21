Photos: Renderings of potential upgrades to Hugh Ellard Park

Renderings have been released of possible upgrades coming to Hugh Ellard Park.

The renderings, created by the architecture firm of Canizaro, Cawthorn, & Davis, show the additions of two new baseball/softball fields, new parking lots, a new playground, and brand new concessions/restrooms facility.

The upgrades would also included renovations to basketball courts at Aponaug and Northside Parks.

The improvements to the park are pending the outcome of the referendum vote on the 2% food tax in the City of Kosciusko. The date for that vote has not yet been set.

Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle said he hopes to have larger images of the renderings soon so they can be posted at City Hall and other places for the public to see.

The complete set of renderings can be seen here.

Hear more of what Kyle had to say on the planned renovations in the audio link below.