Photos: Signs installed at Choate’s Stand

Two informational signs have been installed at Choate’s Stand in downtown Kosciusko.

The signs focus on the history of downtown Kosciusko and the vital role it played as a popular stop along the Natchez Trace.

One sign tells the story of the removal of the Choctaw Indians from central Mississippi to Oklahoma.

Two more signs are scheduled to be installed later this week.

“Choate’s Stand is an important part of our history and the new signs that will be placed on the property will not only enhance the grounds, but will provide visitors with interesting facts regarding the Choate Family, Choctaw Indians, development of the Natchez Road, our community and the connection we have with Oklahoma,” Darren Milner, Exe. Director of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership told BreezyNews in December.