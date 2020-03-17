Photos: St. Paddy’s Day fun at Breezy 101

Despite all the worry and stress of Coronavirus, everyone here at Breezy 101 is having a good time celebrating St. Paddy’s Day.

Breck Riley was caught looking absolutely festive while recording in his studio.

Also, Melissa and Lora both wore their green today as well.

However, we still followed the six foot rule per the social distancing guidelines set by health experts.

Be cautious today, but enjoy some St. Patrick’s Day fun.

“May your troubles be less, and your blessings be more. And nothing but happiness come through your door.”