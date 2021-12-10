Photos: Teacher Academy students

Students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Teacher Academy completed Field Experience Rotation 2 at Kosciusko Lower Elementary, Kosciusko Middle Elementary, and Kosciusko Upper Elementary on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Teacher Academy II students (l to r): Samara Williams (KHS), Ra’Maya Brown (KHS), and Artaysha Miller (EHS)

Teacher Academy I students (l to r): Ava Bell (EHS), Katy Jo Newman (EHS), Katie Grace Chunn (EHS), Jalynn Black (EHS), and Nikia Windom (KHS)

Teacher Academy I students (l to r): Chloe Wiseman (MHS), Demeria Moore (MHS), Daniyah Fletcher (KHS), Zakayla Winters (KHS), Kel’Seunna Cowans (KHS), Muriah Morton (KHS), Maggie Owen (KHS), Jayla Haynes (MHS), and Karla Ballesteros (KHS)