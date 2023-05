Two Kosciusko High School cheerleaders signed with colleges Monday morning.

Ceremonies were held at the KHS Library for Reid Hutchinson and Brittlyn Gillum.

Hutchinson signed to cheer for the University of Southern Mississippi while Gillum signed with Holmes Community College.

Both Hutchinson and Gillum were joined at the signings by members of their family and Kosciusko cheer coach Manza Blaine.