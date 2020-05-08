Photos: VFW throws pizza parties for healthcare workers

VFW Auxiliary Post 1983 recently showed its appreciation to Attala County healthcare employees by throwing multiple pizza parties.

President Sean Kinney and Treasurer Jackie Truelove delivered pizzas to Atwood Personal Care Home, the Attala County Nursing Center, and the Martha Jo Leslie State Veterans Home.

*This story was submitted for our “One Good Thing” segment on Breezy 101. “One Good Thing” is a segment during “Good Morning Kosciusko” where host Breck Riley reports on acts of kindness and other positive news stories during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. If you have stories for “One Good Thing,” email [email protected].