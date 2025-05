Kosciusko Whippets football player Adam Greer signed Friday to continue his athletic career at Northeast Mississippi Community College.

Greer was a 3-year starter for the Whippets at defensive back.

Following his senior season, he was named to the Region 3-4A Super 22.

At NEMCC, Greer will be reunited with former Whippets Reggie Carter and Caden Greer, who both currently play for the Tigers.

Greer was joined at the signing by his parents, teammates, and KHS baseball coaches.