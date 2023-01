The Kosciusko Whippets baseball and softball teams took to the fields Thursday to begin practice for the 2023 season.

This season, both teams are looking to defend their Region 4-4 District Championships.

Additionally, the Whippets softball team will be in search of third straight 4A State Championship.

Both teams will begin their seasons in February.

For more information on Whippet Athletics, follow @KSDsports on Twitter.