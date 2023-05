Photos:Attala Farm Bureau investments in local agricultural youth.

At this year’s Future Farmers of America Organization (FFA) Banquet, Attala Farm Bureau awarded two scholarships to seniors pursuing careers in agriculture. Attala FFA President Shontae Coats intends to study Agroeconomics and Equine Science at Alcorn State University. Attala FFA Co-Chair Alexandria Swilley plans to attend Mississippi State University to become an Agricultural Educator. The chapter gave a special thanks to Attala Farm Bureau Women’s’ Chair Sarah Cotton for initiating countless community service opportunities at our county elementary schools. Board member Greg Bermond was commended for providing an equine training internship at Bermond Performance Horses. The chapter highlighted Board President James Rasberry’s dedication to help create tomorrow’s agricultural leaders.

FFA Adviser Kenneth Georgia, Women’s’ Chair Sarah Cotton, student Shontae Coats, student Alexandra Swilley, Board President James Rasberry, board member Greg Bermond.