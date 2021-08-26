Pickering: If Veterans Can Get the Shot, You Can, Too

Mississippi Veterans Affairs Executive Director Stacey Pickering and Dr. David Walker, medical director of the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center extend a doughnut to an employee leaving night shift May 20,2020, as a token of appreciation for taking care of the 135 veterans in the Mississippi Veterans Home in Kosciusko. The VAMC and MS Veterans Affairs have worked tirelessly together for the last three months to combat the COVID-19 pandemic within the veteran community.

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–If veterans at the state’s four veterans homes can get the COVID vaccine, you can, too, is the message from Stacey Pickering, the head of Mississippi Veterans Affairs. Pickering made that assertion in a public service announcement.

“Before the COVID vaccine was an option, 95 of the veterans living in our four veterans homes died due to complications from this terrible virus,” he said.

That included veterans in the home in Kosciusko.

“In January of this year over 90 percent of our veterans rolled up their sleeves and voluntarily received the vaccine,” said Pickering.

He added that since the veterans at the homes have been vaccinated, there has not been a single COVID-related death at any of the homes.

“The vaccine works. This is not just about you and me. This is about all of us. Do your part to protect Mississippi’s 175,000 veterans. Vax up, y’all,” he said.

