HomeAttala“Picking 35” returning to central Mississippi this April

“Picking 35” returning to central Mississippi this April

by
SHARE NOW

“Picking 35” is coming back to Kosciusko and surrounding communities.

Central Mississippi’s 75-mile yard sale is set for Saturday April 6, 2024 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Yard sales will be set up on Hwy 35 from Vaiden to Walnut Grove and all points in between.

The vendor fee is $25 and the deadline to get your sale placed on the official map is Friday, March 15.

Applications are available now at the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership office.

For more information, call the KAP at 662-289-2981.

 

 

2 comments
  1. Monica Denese Brown
    Monica Denese Brown
    March 4, 2023 at 8:17 AM

    How much is it to rent a spot

    Reply
  2. Tim
    Tim
    March 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM

    I live on 35 in Kosciusko how much to register

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

LIVE VIDEO – Neshoba Central vs Kosciusko (baseball)

Food Truck Frenzy in downtown Kosciusko set for March

Jason’s Southern Table Awarded “Best Steak in Mississippi”

Holmes CC signs 35 for National Signing Day

Video: Six Whippets sign to play college football

Mississippi House passes bill to legalize online sports betting