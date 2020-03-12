Picking 35 Vendor Sign Up Extended to Monday

Are you ready for Central Mississippi’s 60-mile Yard Sale? Picking 35 is set for Saturday April 4 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

All along the route vendors will be set up selling their wares.

If you want us to advertise your yard sale that day, anywhere along the route, the cost is also $20.00 which includes your Picking 35 Yard Sale Sign and your location on the Picking 35 map.

The deadline to sign up is now Monday, March 16.

For more information, call the Kosciusko Attalla Partnership at 662-289-2981.