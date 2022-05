A vehicle struck a building on HWY 12 in Kosciusko this morning. Kosciusko Auto Parts now has a rather large hole at the front of the store where a vehicle drove through it. Bystanders stated that a truck was in the parking lot with no one inside it when it suddenly surged through the front wall of the building. The owner of the vehicle was inside Kosciusko Auto Parts at the time and states that the vehicle jumped out of gear.