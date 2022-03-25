Plans announced for National Library Week

The Attala County Library will celebrate National Library Week April 3 – 9.
The library will hold programs, with special guests, throughout the week.
For more information, call the Attala County Library at 662-289-5141.
National Library Week Schedule:
- Monday, April 4 -Antique Show (6:00 – 8:00 pm)
- Tuesday, April 5: Laurie Parker – Mississippi Author (1:00 pm)
- Wednesday, April 6: Author: Patty Roper – Food & Entertainment Editor of Mississippi Magazine (1:00 pm)
- Thursday, April 7: Family Night at Attala County Coliseum with magician Todd Smith – (6:00 pm – 7:00 pm)
- Friday, April 8: Author: Movie Night (6:00 pm – 8:00 pm)