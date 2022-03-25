HomeAttalaPlans announced for National Library Week

Plans announced for National Library Week

The Attala County Library will celebrate National Library Week April 3 – 9.

The library will hold programs, with special guests, throughout the week.

For more information, call the Attala County Library at 662-289-5141.

National Library Week Schedule:

  • Monday, April 4 -Antique Show (6:00 – 8:00 pm)
  • Tuesday, April 5: Laurie Parker – Mississippi Author (1:00 pm)
  • Wednesday, April 6: Author: Patty Roper – Food & Entertainment Editor of Mississippi Magazine (1:00 pm)
  • Thursday, April 7: Family Night at Attala County Coliseum with magician Todd Smith – (6:00 pm – 7:00 pm)
  • Friday, April 8: Author: Movie Night (6:00 pm – 8:00 pm)

