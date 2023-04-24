Playoffs set for local baseball and softball teams

HomeAttalaPlayoffs set for local baseball and softball teams

The post season is here for several local baseball and softball teams.

MHSAA softball playoffs began this past weekend and baseball playoffs kick off this week.

However, three area teams won’t see any action until the 2nd round of post season play.

Ethel baseball, Kosciusko softball, and Ethel Softball all earned first round byes due to winning their respective districts.

That leaves Kosciusko baseball as the lone local team playing in the opening round.

The Whippets will host the Pontotoc Warriors Tuesday, April 25. Game two of the series will be Friday, April 28 at Pontotoc. If a game three is needed, it will be in Kosciusko Saturday, April 29.

Schedule:

Kosciusko Baseball
Game 1 – Tuesday, April 25: vs Pontotoc
Game 2 – Friday, April 28: at Pontotoc
Game 3 – Saturday, April 29: vs Pontotoc

Kosciusko Softball
Game 1 – Friday, April 29: vs Yazoo City/Pontotoc
Game 2 – Saturday, April 29: at Yazoo City/Pontotoc
Game 3 – Monday, May 1: vs Yazoo City/Pontotoc

Ethel Softball
Game 1 – Friday, April 29: vs Salem
Game 2 – Saturday, April 29: at Salem
Game 3 – Monday, May 1: vs Salem

Ethel Baseball
Game 1 – Tuesday, May 2: vs TBD
Game 2 – Friday, May 5: at TBD
Game 3 – Saturday, May 6: vs TBD

*Game 3s are only played if needed.

