Kicks96 News has received word from Leake County Administrator, Corey Wooten about two bridges that are closed on Pleasant Hill Rd.

District 4 Supervisor, Larry Sims advised Wooten that the bridges, one located just past Tuscolameta Hunting Club and one located just before Cedar Grove Rd, are closed due to damage caused from yesterday’s flooding.

Wooten says that there are no residences between the two bridges.