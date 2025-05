The Carthage Police Department needs your help locating two individuals who were seen in the vehicle pictured above who may be connected to the recent shooting in Carthage.

A reward of up to $2,500 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information regarding this case you are urged to contact the Carthage Police Department at 601-267-8011 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.