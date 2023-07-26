Politics Heats Up at Neshoba County Fair

Another day of political speeches at the Neshoba County Fair. And this time, some of the candidates for district and statewide offices will see how much enthusiasm they can generate at Founders Square. The speeches Tuesday came from local candidates but this morning the program begins with public service commission candidates followed by those running for agriculture commissioner, insurance commissioner and attorney general followed by one of the hottest races on the ballot, the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor. The three candidates are scheduled to speak, beginning with Tiffany Longino, followed by Senator Chris McDaniel and then the incumbent lieutenant governor, Delbert Hosemann. On Thursday, candidates for secretary of state, state treasurer, state auditor, transportation commissioner and governor will wrap up the political speeches at the fair.
