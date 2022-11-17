Poll: How will you handle rising Thanksgiving dinner costs?

A new study finds that the cost of Thanksgiving dinner has increased by 20% since 2021.

According to Fox Business, 1 in 5 Americans doubt they can afford to have their usual Thanksgiving meal this year.

Due to the rising costs, several families are cutting back on dinner for the holiday, with some even reportedly choosing pizza and fast food over a traditional meal.

Other families will invite less people to the annual dinner and some are cutting back on one or more sides or cutting out turkey due to a national shortage.

