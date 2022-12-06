Poll: What are the best versions of popular Christmas songs?

Christmas music.

It’s everywhere this time of year: on your radio, on TV, and in your favorite store.

We all have our favorite versions of those classic Christmas songs.

But not everyone can agree on which version of a holiday hit is the best.

So “The BreckFast Show” and Breezynews.com are teaming up to find out the definitive version of the most popular Christmas songs.

We’ll have a new song up every few days here in our poll at Breezynews.com.

You can vote on which version you think is the best.

NOTE: Some songs already have definitive versions. Those are songs that when someone mentions the name, 90% of people are going to think of one specific version. We’ll have a list of those posted below.

Rockin Around the Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee

All I Want for Christmas is You – Mariah Carey

You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch – Thurl Ravenscroft

I want a Hippopotamus for Christmas – Gayla Peavey

Blue Christmas – Elivs Presley

—

The first song in our poll is a true holiday classic: Santa Claus is Coming to Town.