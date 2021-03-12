Poll: What are your thoughts on Daylight Saving Time?

We’ll spring forward this weekend.

That means clocks will jump up one hour so there will be more hours of daylight at the end of the day.

A lot of people enjoy the sunshine later in the day, but some experts say the sudden shift is terrible for our bodies.

The Monday following the change to Daylight Saving Time sees an increase in car wrecks and heart attacks.

Some lawmakers have proposed legislation that would keep Daylight Saving Time year round.

Mississippi senator Cindy Hype Smith has partnered with Florida senator Marco Rubio for the Sunshine Protection Act.

However,some experts argue against that move as it would mean the sun wouldn’t rise until around 8:20 during the coldest months of the year. That would also mean a number of kids would have to walk to school or wait on the school bus in the dark.

Vote in the poll below and sound off in the comments on your thoughts.

We’ll discuss the results Monday on “The Breckfast Show” on Breezy 101.