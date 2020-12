Moms. Wives. Girlfriends. Aunts. Grandmothers.

Christmas just wouldn’t be the same without them.

They deserve all the best gifts money can buy. But there are some gifts the ladies just DO NOT want.

So vote in the poll below and tell us what’s the worst gift you could give the women in your life.

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/aqvxkqwf5aboea3/Breck%20and%20BMO%20Women%20Gift%20Poll%20Audio.mp3