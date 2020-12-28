Home » Local » Poll: What is the WORST Monday of the year? Poll: What is the WORST Monday of the year? Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest E-Mail Posted on December 28, 2020 by Breck Riley Most Mondays are difficult. However, some are worse than others. Tell us in the poll what"s the WORST Monday of the year. What is the WORST Monday of the year? Monday after Christmas Monday after Super Bowl Monday after Daylight Saving Time begins Monday after Thanksgiving Vote Show Results Loading... https://dl.dropbox.com/s/kq5tftkt2trfgza/Breckfast%20Show%20Monday%20Poll.mp3