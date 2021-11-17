Poll: When should you put up Christmas decorations?

The Boswell Media Christmas tree is officially up and decorated in the lobby of the office on Golf Course Road.

As we were decorating the lobby yesterday, the staff members got into a debate about when is the appropriate time to decorate for Christmas.

“My rule is that I have to put my tree up whenever I get the first gift wrapped,” said The BreckFast Show host Breck Riley.” As someone who starts decorating for Halloween in early September, I don’t think I really have any grounds to complain about anyone putting up Christmas decorations too early. With that said, I say let Halloween go by and then have it.”

So what do you think? How early is too early to decoration for Christmas? Or is there such a thing as too early?

Vote in the poll below.