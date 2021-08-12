Poll: Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine due to the rapid spread of the Delta Variant?

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly through Mississippi.

On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported over 4,000 new cases of the virus.

Mississippi also remains one of the least vaccinated states in the country.

Doctors and health care professionals say that getting the COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to protect yourself.

Vaccines are recommended for anyone 12 years old and older.

With the new resurgence in cases, many people that chose not to get vaccinated have changed their stance.

