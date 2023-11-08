Pope elected Attala County’s first Republican sheriff

Attala County has elected Curtis Pope as their next sheriff.
Pope received 2,753 votes to Herbert Dew’s 2,643.
Curtis Pope is the first Republican sheriff to be elected sheriff in Attala County.
Audio: Melissa Boswell Townsend caught up with Curtis Pope Tuesday night after the election.
DonnieNovember 8, 2023 at 3:28 AM
Praise God
Lisa and wayne wilkersonNovember 8, 2023 at 3:45 AM
Congratulations Curtis!
You’re gonna make a great sheriff.
Dana GwinNovember 8, 2023 at 5:48 AM
Republicans won 6 of the 10 offices on yesterday’s ballot. Is this a historical record? I think so.
MichaelNovember 8, 2023 at 7:17 AM
Party has never mattered at the local level.
That said, I was under the impression that when no candidate gets 50% +1 vote, there is a runoff.
Evelyn PenderNovember 8, 2023 at 9:54 AM
Not in the general. The primary yes but not general.
MichaelNovember 8, 2023 at 7:25 AM
To correct my own comment. General election runoffs Mississippi may only be for be state-wide offices.
MarkNovember 8, 2023 at 8:51 AM
No runoff in single county general election. Only district and statewide races
LaneNovember 8, 2023 at 10:26 AM
I’ll pray for this man as he takes office in January. I knew him when he was a plumber almost 40 yrs ago. And since then I’ve noticed that he’s never let a gun and badge define him as being arrogant or develop a deity complex.
NanaNovember 8, 2023 at 10:42 AM
Congratulations to the winners and prayers for all who ran! At least all of our local races, as I know, we’re run with dignity! No mudslinging like the governor’s race. 🙄
Phillip MooreNovember 8, 2023 at 11:04 AM
Congratulations Curtis. Well deserved
PaulaNovember 8, 2023 at 11:35 AM
Congratulations Curtis! I think you’ll make an excellent Sheriff. God speed to you as you begin this new chapter in your life!
TeresaNovember 8, 2023 at 12:20 PM
Congratulations, Curtis!!
Attala County is ready for changes. We are behind you and we are praying for you!