Pope elected Attala County’s first Republican sheriff

by
Attala County has elected Curtis Pope as their next sheriff.

Pope received 2,753 votes to Herbert Dew’s 2,643.

Curtis Pope is the first Republican sheriff to be elected sheriff in Attala County.

Audio: Melissa Boswell Townsend caught up with Curtis Pope Tuesday night after the election.

 

12 comments
  Donnie
    Donnie
    November 8, 2023 at 3:28 AM

    Praise God

    Reply
  Lisa and wayne wilkerson
    Lisa and wayne wilkerson
    November 8, 2023 at 3:45 AM

    Congratulations Curtis!
    You’re gonna make a great sheriff.

    Reply
  Dana Gwin
    Dana Gwin
    November 8, 2023 at 5:48 AM

    Republicans won 6 of the 10 offices on yesterday’s ballot. Is this a historical record? I think so.

    Reply
  Michael
    Michael
    November 8, 2023 at 7:17 AM

    Party has never mattered at the local level.
    That said, I was under the impression that when no candidate gets 50% +1 vote, there is a runoff.

    Reply
    Evelyn Pender
      Evelyn Pender
      November 8, 2023 at 9:54 AM

      Not in the general. The primary yes but not general.

      Reply
  Michael
    Michael
    November 8, 2023 at 7:25 AM

    To correct my own comment. General election runoffs Mississippi may only be for be state-wide offices.

    Reply
  Mark
    Mark
    November 8, 2023 at 8:51 AM

    No runoff in single county general election. Only district and statewide races

    Reply
  Lane
    Lane
    November 8, 2023 at 10:26 AM

    I’ll pray for this man as he takes office in January. I knew him when he was a plumber almost 40 yrs ago. And since then I’ve noticed that he’s never let a gun and badge define him as being arrogant or develop a deity complex.

    Reply
  Nana
    Nana
    November 8, 2023 at 10:42 AM

    Congratulations to the winners and prayers for all who ran! At least all of our local races, as I know, we’re run with dignity! No mudslinging like the governor’s race. 🙄

    Reply
  Phillip Moore
    Phillip Moore
    November 8, 2023 at 11:04 AM

    Congratulations Curtis. Well deserved

    Reply
  Paula
    Paula
    November 8, 2023 at 11:35 AM

    Congratulations Curtis! I think you’ll make an excellent Sheriff. God speed to you as you begin this new chapter in your life!

    Reply
  Teresa
    Teresa
    November 8, 2023 at 12:20 PM

    Congratulations, Curtis!!
    Attala County is ready for changes. We are behind you and we are praying for you!

    Reply

