Portion of Natchez Trace Parkway reopens for travel

The Natchez Trace Parkway is open to through traffic from Milepost 115 to 135.

Riverbend, Cypress Swamp, and a section of the Yockanookany trail remain closed at this time.

Motorists and cyclists are able to travel the full length of the Parkway once again. Clean-up work continues on the roadway, at Cypress Swamp, at Riverbend, and on the Yockanookany trail.

One-lane closures may be utilized as work continues along the shoulder of the Parkway. Motorists should be alert and watch for workers within the vicinity.

“The scenic pullouts and scenic trail closed after straight-line winds caused damage in 2020. Constructions crews have removed more than one thousand trees and are working to restore the impacted area,” said Jeremiah Glasz, acting Chief of Facilities Management. “While the mainline road is open, work continues on the damaged scenic areas.”

The portion of the Natchez Trace has been closed for storm clean -up since January.

For current conditions on the Natchez Trace Parkway, please visit our website, www.nps.gov/natr, Facebook @NatchezTraceParkwayNPS, or call (800) 305-7417.