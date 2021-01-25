Portion of Natchez Trace Parkway to be closed starting today

A portion of the Natchez Trace Parkway will be closed beginning today.

The section of the road closed will be from milepost 115 in Madison County to milepost 135 in Leake County.

Construction crews have been working to remove storm damaged timber from the motor road, Cypress Swamp, Riverbend, and sections of the National Scenic Trail since early November. Heavy equipment is required to continue the work, creating unsafe conditions on the motor road. A detour will remain in effect until the work involving heavy equipment debris removal is complete.

“Straight-line winds caused significant damage to this section of the Parkway last year,” stated Chief of Maintenance, Greg Smith. “Once this project is complete we will be able to assess the area for further damage with the hope of restoring visitor access soon.”

See the detour map below and find official directions online here.