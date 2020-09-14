Positive case of COVID-19 reported at Greenlee Elementary

A case of COVID-19 has been reported at Greenlee Elementary in Attala County.

The following press release was sent out Monday morning:

“On Monday, September 14, 2020 Attala County School District was notified that one student at Greenlee Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. Following the MSDH guidelines the student is in quarantine and all identified close contacts are being notified to quarantine as well.

As required, ACSD reports updates to the MS Department of Health each Monday.”