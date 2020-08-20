Positive Coronavirus case confirmed at Kosciusko Junior High

A positive case of Coronavirus has been confirmed at Kosciusko Junior High school.

“We notified parents this afternoon that one student tested positive for covid 19 at KJHS,” said Kosciusko School District Superintendent Billy Ellzey. “All parents of students who may have been in contact with this student were notified by phone message and written letter sent home with students.”

Ellzey said the district is following all the proper medical protocols and has notified the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Kosciusko schools resumed classes on Monday.