possession and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

To view mugshots of arrests click here.
Sandra S Agustin, 31, 601 Dorreil Street, Carthage no drivers license, Walnut Grove PD
David Callahan, 48, 3416 Attala Road 1115, Kosciusko, public drunk, Kosciusko PD
Parker B Coleman, 21, 3688 Attala Road 1010, Kosciusko, warrant, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Kizzy T Grace, 35, 308 Hammond Circle, Kosciusko, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD
James R Hill, 25, 10050 Road 2804, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance, driving with a suspended license (revoked), driving under the influence (DUI) other, no tag, possession of paraphernalia, no insurance, Carthage PD
Kelvin Kincaid, 36, 321 Ball Run Road, Carthage, no insurance, no tag, window tint, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD
Marcus K Matlock, 42, 4203 Waggoner Road, Carthage, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, careless driving , convicted felon with a firearm, Carthage PD
Jerome D Smith, 45, 2454 Hwy 43, Kosciusko, no drivers license, no insurance, warrant, Carthage PD
Willie D White, 64, 166 Ruben Road, Lena, aggravated assault, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Jeremy W Hollis, 43, 126 Rangeford Circle, Lena, possession of a weapon b a convicted felon, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Clarence Readus, 60, 1000 Williams Street, Carthage, warrant FTA, Hold, Carthage PD
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)