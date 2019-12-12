possession and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Sandra S Agustin, 31, 601 Dorreil Street, Carthage no drivers license, Walnut Grove PD

David Callahan, 48, 3416 Attala Road 1115, Kosciusko, public drunk, Kosciusko PD

Parker B Coleman, 21, 3688 Attala Road 1010, Kosciusko, warrant, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Kizzy T Grace, 35, 308 Hammond Circle, Kosciusko, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

James R Hill, 25, 10050 Road 2804, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance, driving with a suspended license (revoked), driving under the influence (DUI) other, no tag, possession of paraphernalia, no insurance, Carthage PD

Kelvin Kincaid, 36, 321 Ball Run Road, Carthage, no insurance, no tag, window tint, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD

Marcus K Matlock, 42, 4203 Waggoner Road, Carthage, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, careless driving , convicted felon with a firearm, Carthage PD

Jerome D Smith, 45, 2454 Hwy 43, Kosciusko, no drivers license, no insurance, warrant, Carthage PD

Willie D White, 64, 166 Ruben Road, Lena, aggravated assault, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jeremy W Hollis, 43, 126 Rangeford Circle, Lena, possession of a weapon b a convicted felon, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Clarence Readus, 60, 1000 Williams Street, Carthage, warrant FTA, Hold, Carthage PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)