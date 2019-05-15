possession, armed robbery and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

Amaryllis Teague Adams, 43, 211 West Perry Street, Indianola, possession of controlled substance

Corey Denham, 30, 2068 Bethel Roberts Road, Newton, disorderly conduct

Cadesha Meosha Huddleston, 23, 266 A. Avenue, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia

Tiara Leshale Logan, 29, 309 King Street, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no drivers license, careless driving

Bliss Felica Redmond, 26, 207 Stonewall Street, Enterprise, domestic violence-simple assault

Ladarius Tyrell White, 21, 326 North Street, Union, indictment

Jeremy Paul Clark, 20, 10160 Road 349, Philadelphia, burglary of a dwelling house, hold for investigation

Kenyon D Evans, 40, 1560 Hudson Road, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Christopher Heidelberg, 30, 1066 Frog Level Lane, Philadelphia, abusive calls to an emergency phone

Carlos Rene Perez, 34, 97 Willow Street, Albertville, hold for investigation

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)