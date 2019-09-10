possession, DUI and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Dustin L Gilbert, 34, 223 Richardson Road, Carthage, warrant, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jennifer McMillian, 38, 551 Sion Road, Walnut Grove, public drunk, Carthage PD

Cecil Ashford, 65, 115 Yorkshire Apt, Kosciusko, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, possession of marijuana, careless driving, driving with a suspended license, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Razmen E Clay, 29, 655 Red Dog Road, Carthage, warrant, no insurance, speeding on local highways, Carthage PD

Tanisha N Hannah, 25, 125 Cannonade Street, Kosciusko, conspiracy to commit a crime, Kosciusko PD

Calvin LeFlore, 40, 96 Holly Hill, Carthage, driving with a suspended license, expired tag, no insurance, Carthage PD

Dennis Seals, 37, 190 B Ratliff Road, Canton, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD

Pete T Walker, 36, 210 Sanders Lane Road, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no insurance, no drivers license, speeding, bond surrender

Jeremy R Myricks, 36, 3781 Attala Road 1215, Kosciusko, disturbance of a family, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Moniek R Dawson, 35, 704 Carver Street, Carthage, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no tag, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)