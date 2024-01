Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felony and Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake

SHARE NOW

QUANTORIS T ALEXANDER, 25, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Speeding, CPD. Bond $248.

JERMEL D BALL, 24, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0, $0.

TAMMYE J BRANTLEY, 64, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended License, CPD. Bond $0, $168, $628.

CODY R BURNS, 28, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD. Bond $0, $671.25.

BRANDON D CHAMBLEE, 37, of Carthage, Felony Sentence, LCSO. Bond N/A.

KRYSTI L CHAMBLEE, 39, of Carthage, Felony Sentence, LCSO. Bond N/A.

CHRISHADA CLAY, 26, of Waterloo, IA, Aggravated Assault of a Deadly Weapon, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $5,000, $0.

TONY P JIM, 42, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Hold for Other Agency, CPD. Bond $0, N/A.

LANISIHA S KIMBLE, 28, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $15,000, $674.25.

JIMMY KNIGHT, 36, of Union Church, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $15,000, $0.