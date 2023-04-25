Possession of a Stolen Firearm, DUIs, and Assault in Attala and Leake

LAGREGORY A BLOODSAW, 33, of Walnut Grove, Shoplifting, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

CAITLYN B BURNLEY, 27, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury X 2, Willful or Malicious Trespass, LCSO. Bond $1,500 X 2, $1,500.

NINA M COMBY, 35, of Carthage, DUI – Controlled Substance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, Hold for Other County, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $1,000, $500, N/A.

WALTER DEWOLF, 55, of Kosciusko, Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $0.

JOSHUA J DICKERSON, 43, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

JEREMY D GAMLIN, 33, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0.

CONNER L GRAY, 25, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

RICKY JOHNSON, 52, of Carthage, MDOC Warrant, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond N/A, $15,000, $1,000, $500.

MECEDRIC C KIRKLAND, 33, of Carthage, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

AUSTIN K LANGHAM, 23, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

ARLIE E MCGEE, 64, of Vicksburg, Willful or Malicious Trespass, LCSO. Bond $1,000.