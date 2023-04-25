HomeAttalaPossession of a Stolen Firearm, DUIs, and Assault in Attala and Leake

Possession of a Stolen Firearm, DUIs, and Assault in Attala and Leake

by

LAGREGORY A BLOODSAW, 33, of Walnut Grove, Shoplifting, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

CAITLYN B BURNLEY, 27, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury X 2, Willful or Malicious Trespass, LCSO.  Bond $1,500 X 2, $1,500.

 

NINA M COMBY, 35, of Carthage, DUI – Controlled Substance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, Hold for Other County, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $1,000, $500, N/A.

 

WALTER DEWOLF, 55, of Kosciusko, Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $0.

 

JOSHUA J DICKERSON, 43, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

JEREMY D GAMLIN, 33, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

CONNER L GRAY, 25, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

RICKY JOHNSON, 52, of Carthage, MDOC Warrant, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $15,000, $1,000, $500.

 

MECEDRIC C KIRKLAND, 33, of Carthage, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

AUSTIN K LANGHAM, 23, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

ARLIE E MCGEE, 64, of Vicksburg, Willful or Malicious Trespass, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Attala County Library to hold several National Library Week events

Woods Fire and a Crash in Attala Thursday

Aggravated Assault, Petit Larceny, Carrying a Concealed Weapon in Leake and Attala

Assault and Domestic Violence Charges in Attala and Leake

Loaded Truck Overturn on Hwy 35 in Attala Thursday

Attala County natives expected to play in Mississippi State spring football game