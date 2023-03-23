Possession of Child Pornography and Many Alcohol-Related Arrests in Attala and Leake

JIMMY D KENNEDY, 55, of Forest, Speeding, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Hold for Other State – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $218, $649.25, $339.25, N/A.

KELVIN KINCAID, 39, of Carthage, Open Container, No Insurance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, No Tag, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, CPD. Bond $389.25, $618, $628, $0, $218, $1,174.25, $15,000, $674.25, $674.25.

RICHARD K KING, 31, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $500.

SEBASTIAN LEWIS, 50, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

ENRIQUE LOPEZ, 55, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, CPD. Bond $239.25, $328.

JASON A MILLER, 32, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000.

CALVIN M MORRIS, 40, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, CPD. Bond $239.25, $339.25.

JERALD A OLIVE, 43, OF Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, Careless Driving, Seatbelt Violation, Revoked or Suspended License, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

LUIS A PERALTA, 44, of Kosciusko, Possession of Child Pornography, Hold for ICE, KPD. Bond $50,000, N/A.