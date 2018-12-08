Possession of controlled substance and other recent arrests

On 12-6-18, Dartreaina Townsend, a 18 year old B/F from McCool, was arrested for speeding and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle on Highway 12 West by Officer DeVante Lewis.

On 12-5-18, John Haywood, a 49 year old B/M from West was arrested for contempt of court in Holmes County by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

On 12-5-18, Miranda Moore, a 24 year old W/F from Kosciusko was arrested for possession of paraphernalia on S. Natchez Street by Officer Chase Voyles.

On 12-5-18, Joshua Stroud, a 37 year old W/M from Kosciusko was arrested for suspended driver’s license (2nd offense) and theft of utilities on S. Natchez Street by Officer Chase Voyles.

On 12-5-18, Jamey Hutchison, a 30 year old W/M from Kosciusko was arrested for suspended driver’s license (2nd offense) and possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) misdemeanor on S. Natchez Street by Officer Jerry Erving.

On 12-03-2018, Randle Rimmer, a 62 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for suspended drivers license and disregard for a traffic device on Highway 35 North by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 12-02-2018, Davion M. Rimmer, a 40 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for disturbing the peace on Ray’s Alley by Officer Elizabeth Miller.

On 12-02-2018, Mary E. Rimmer, a 42 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for disturbing the peace on Ray’s Alley by Officer Elizabeth Miller.