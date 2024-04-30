Possession of Controlled Substance and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 4-28-2024, Denise Williams, a 55 year old b/f from Kosciusko was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court and Simple Assault on Highway 12 East by Lt. Jose Martinez.

On 4-23-2024, Robert Thomas, a 33 year old b/m from Durant was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance on Martin Luther King Drive by Captain James Ward.

On 4-15-2024, Carlos Evans a 48 year old b/m from Durant, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Highway 12 West by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 4-14-2024, Kaley Engle, a 46 year old w/f, was arrested for Disturbing the Peace, Public Drunk, and Resisting Arrest on West Jefferson Street by Lt. Cody Williams.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by the Kosciusko Police Department.