HomeAttalaPossession of Controlled Substance and other recent Kosciusko arrests

Possession of Controlled Substance and other recent Kosciusko arrests

SHARE NOW

On 4-28-2024, Denise Williams, a 55 year old b/f from Kosciusko was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court and Simple Assault on Highway 12 East by Lt. Jose Martinez.

On 4-23-2024, Robert Thomas, a 33 year old b/m from Durant was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance on Martin Luther King Drive by Captain James Ward.

On 4-15-2024, Carlos Evans a 48 year old b/m from Durant, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Highway 12 West by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 4-14-2024, Kaley Engle, a 46 year old w/f, was arrested for Disturbing the Peace, Public Drunk, and Resisting Arrest on West Jefferson Street by Lt. Cody Williams.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by the Kosciusko Police Department.

Related Articles

Felony Cyberstalking and Assault in Attala and Leake

VIDEO REPLAY – New Albany vs Kosciusko Baseball Series

Kosciusko softball to face West Lauderdale in 3rd round playoff series

Monday’s Kosciusko baseball game postponed

Kosciusko track & field athletes finish first in North State meet

VIDEO/Audio REPLAY – Kosciusko Playoffs Softball