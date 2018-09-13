Possession of marijuana and other recent arrests

On 9-11-2018, Johnathan A. Guerrero, a 20 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for felony possession of controlled substance on Veterans Memorial Drive by Lt. Robert Rushton.

On 9-11-2018, Ladarius Riley, a 19 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia on North Wells Street by Lt. Robert Rushton.

On 9-10-2018, Anthony McBride, a 38 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for no driver’s license on Highway 12 by Officer Nathan Linkins.

On 9-8-2018, Christopher Erving, a 32 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court bu Officer Elizebeth Miller.

On 9-7-2018, Jan Overstreet, a 64 y.o w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for public drunk and resisting arrest on Highway 12 West by Officer Robert Overby.

On 9-7-2018, Justin Ware, a 32 y.o w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of controlled substance on Crawford Street by Lt. Robert Rushton.

On 9-6-2018, Toby Everett, a 53 y.o w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for trespassing and disturbing the peace on Warrior Trail by Officer Nathan Linkins.

On 9-5-2018, Jimmy Gentry, a 27 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for simple assault on West Adams Street by Officer Robert Overby.

On 9-4-2018, Lonnie Patrick, a 43 y.o b/m form Kosciusko, was arrested for domestic violence on Maple Street by Lt. Robert Rushton.

On 9-4-2018, Destiny McDonald, a 21 y.o b/f form Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court and possession of marijuana by Officer Elizabeth Miller.

On 9-3-2018, Erika Huffman, a 25 y.o b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for no driver’s license on Highway 12 West by Officer Elizebeth Miller.

On 9-2-2018 Eric Halderman, a 36 y.o w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance (Felony) on Highway 12 West by Lt. Robert Rushton.

Other recent arrests:

On 9-2-2018 Billie Brown, a 39 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for seat belt violation and two counts of possession of controlled substance (Felony) on Highway 12 East by Lt. Robert Rushton.

On 9-2-2018 Jordan Roberts, a 23 y.o w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia and seat belt violation on West North Street by Lt. Robert Rushton.

On 9-1-2018 Kahare Haynes, a 18 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for seat belt violation and possession of controlled substance (Felony) on Highway 12 by Lt. Robert Rushton.

On 8-31-2018 Samuel Veasy, a 28 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for no driver’s license and no insurance on Highway 12 West by Officer Chase Voyle.

On 8-31-2018 Quincey Brown, a 21 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court, possession of controlled substance (Felony), resisting arrest, and assault on a police officer on Highway 12 West by Lt. Robert Rushton.

On 8-31-2018 James Greer, a 53 y.o b/m from Sallis, was arrested for speeding, no drivers license, no insurance, and contempt of court on Highway 12 East by Lt. Robert Rushton.

On August 28, 2018, Danielle N. Forrest, a 28 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia on Highway 35 North by Investigator Greg Collins.

On August 28, 2018, Elizabeth D. Shuler, a 23 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (Misdemeanor) and Possession of Paraphernalia on Highway 35 North by Investigator Greg Collins.

On August 28, 2018, Ryan Timothy Green, a 26 year old w/f from Stewart, was arrested for domestic violence-simple assault and human trafficking on Highway 12 East by Lt. Robert Ruston.

On August 28, 2018, Robert Karl Flanagan, Jr., a 21 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for domestic violence-simple assault on Clark Road by Officer Robert Overby.

On August 28, 2018, Teresa Flanagan, a 32 years old w/f from Kosciusko, as arrested for domestic violence-simple assault on Clark Road by Officer Robert Overby.