Possession of marijuana and other recent arrests

On 12-20-2018, Emmanuel M. Nash, a 20 year old b/m from Ridgeland was arrested for possession of marijuana, failure to obey an officer and resisting arrest on South Huntington Street by Investigator Martin Roby.

On 12-21-2018, Jessica Flanagan, a 37 year old b/f from Kosciusko was arrested for simple assault on West Adams Street by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 12-20-2018, John Lee Haywood, a 49 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for contempt of court on West Adams Street by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

On 12-20-2018, Dale Chaplin, a 45 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for domestic violence-simple assault on West North Street by Officer Keldarrius Taylor.

On 12-19-2018, Lonnie B. Campbell, a 45 year old w/m from Kosciusko was arrested for contempt of court, possession of marijuana and failure to appear on Highway 12 West by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 12-18-2018, Lakiesha M. Jenkins, a 31 year old b/f was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle, suspended drivers license, no proof of insurance and improper equipment on Highway 35 South by Officer Robert Overby.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made Kosciusko PD.