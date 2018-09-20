Possession of stolen firearm and other recent arrests

On 9-18-2018, Casie Walters, a 29 y.o w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on West Adams Street by Lt. Josh Pinkard.

On 9-17-2018, Antonio Dixon, a 18 y.o b/m from Lena, was arrested for possession of stolen firearm and resisting arrest on Chatwin Street by Lt. Robert Rushton.

On 9-17-2018, Kevin Juan Simpson, a 24 y.o b/m from Jackson, was arrested for possession of stolen firearm and possession of weapon by a convicted felon of Chatwin Street by Officer Chase Voyles.

On 9-16-2018, Anthony Callhan, a 36 y.o b/m from Carthage, was arrested for DUI, loud noise, failure to stop motor vehicle, no driver’s license, and open container on Peeler Street by Officer Chase Voyles.

On 9-15-2018, Allen Manning, a 52 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for no driver’s license on Goodman Street by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 9-15-2018, John Crenshaw, a 35 y.o w/m for m Carthage, was arrested for DUI and careless driving on Highway 12 West by Officer Nathan Linkins.

On 9-14-2018 Elma Dotson, a 63 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for simple assault-physical menace on Smythe Street by Officer Chase Voyles.

On September 13, 2018, Thaddeus Williams, a 20 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for indecent exposure on Monroe Street by Officer Devante Lewis.

On 9-11-2018, Johnathan A. Guerrero, a 20 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for felony possession of controlled substance on Veterans Memorial Drive by Lt. Robert Rushton.

On 9-11-2018, Ladarius Riley, a 19 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia on North Wells Street by Lt. Robert Rushton.

On 9-10-2018, Anthony McBride, a 38 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for no driver’s license on Highway 12 by Officer Nathan Linkins.

On 9-8-2018, Christopher Erving, a 32 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court bu Officer Elizebeth Miller.

On 9-7-2018, Jan Overstreet, a 64 y.o w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for public drunk and resisting arrest on Highway 12 West by Officer Robert Overby.

On 9-7-2018, Justin Ware, a 32 y.o w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of controlled substance on Crawford Street by Lt. Robert Rushton.

On 9-6-2018, Toby Everett, a 53 y.o w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for trespassing and disturbing the peace on Warrior Trail by Officer Nathan Linkins.

On 9-5-2018, Jimmy Gentry, a 27 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for simple assault on West Adams Street by Officer Robert Overby.

On 9-4-2018, Lonnie Patrick, a 43 y.o b/m form Kosciusko, was arrested for domestic violence on Maple Street by Lt. Robert Rushton.

On 9-4-2018, Destiny McDonald, a 21 y.o b/f form Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court and possession of marijuana by Officer Elizabeth Miller.

On 9-3-2018, Erika Huffman, a 25 y.o b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for no driver’s license on Highway 12 West by Officer Elizebeth Miller.

On 9-2-2018 Eric Halderman, a 36 y.o w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance (Felony) on Highway 12 West by Lt. Robert Rushton.