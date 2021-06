10:03 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call complaining of an attempt to steal property.

3:02 p.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call about a limb blocking most of the roadway near Landrum Street and Fairground Street.

3:38 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to South Natchez Street and East South Street when a call came in about a prowler looking inside vehicles.

4:45 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call about a disturbance on Attala Road 4151.