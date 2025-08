DURANT, Miss.–A person who reported being stabbed in the face came to the Baptist Attala Emrgency Dept. Saturday morning around 5.

Attala County deputies were called to help determine where the stabbing might have happened.

The victim reported at first that it had happened in Leake County. But, after some investigation it was determined that it actually happened in Holmes County.

No details about the stabbing were released by Holmes County deputies or Durant Police.