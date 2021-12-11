Possible Tornado Damage Reported In Mississippi

While other states including Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas were hit much harder, a possible tornado in Mississippi touched down early Saturday in Prentiss County and may have tracked into Tishomingo County. Emergency management officials report two mobile homes damaged, one of them heavily, near New Site. The National Weather Service in Memphis detected a tornado debris signature as the storm moved toward Tishomingo State Park. That indicates a likely tornado touchdown as debris is lifted into the air and is visible on NWS radar. There’ve been no reports of any storm-related injuries in Mississippi.